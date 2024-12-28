Here’s how to recycle your Christmas tree in Delaware

This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Sending Christmas trees to landfills can lead to climate warming methane emissions. However, real holiday trees can be recycled into mulch for gardens.

On Jan. 4, Delaware residents can bring their trees to the “TreeCycle” event at the Delaware Center for Horticulture in Wilmington, where they will be transformed into wood chips and mulch.

The organic material, created with the help of Davey Tree Expert Company, will be used throughout the Center’s gardens, and at community gardens and public landscapes across Wilmington.

“The last thing we want to do is see trees end up in the landfill. We can certainly repurpose them,” said Mike Holleran, assistant district manager of the Davey Tree Expert Company’s Wilmington branch.

“We’re filling multiple trucks up from the whole event. Every tree isn’t a tremendous amount, but when you add them all together, it makes a very good dent and a big pile of mulch.”