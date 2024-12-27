From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Hundreds gathered in Rittenhouse Square for the second night of Hanukkah filled with music, prayer and the customary jelly donuts.

Across eight nights, Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, when the Maccabees freed Judea from the Syrian-Greek empire. They only had one jug of oil to light the Temple’s menorah after the war, which burned for eight days giving birth to the celebration.

South Philadelphia Shtiebel Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter said the menorah serves as a reminder to offer praise and thanksgiving for the Jewish community.

“I’ve been asked to give a community blessing, which is a little funny because I think this community is the blessing in some ways,” Fruchter said. “In many ways, all we have to do is stand here and be an amazing light to this city and this community.”

Rabbi Steven Gotlib, of Mekor Habracha/Center City Synagogue, told the hundreds in attendance that the miracle of the first night of Hanukkah was the willingness of the Maccabees to light the menorah despite the odds not being in their favor.

“No matter what odds are against us, no matter what it is that we are facing, no matter how many challenges, no matter how much anti-Semitism, we are going to shine as brightly as possible in response,” Gotlib said. “The response to those who want to silence Jews and hide us is not to hide, it’s not to dim ourselves, it’s to shine as brightly as we possibly can.”