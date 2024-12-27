Hanukkah gathering in Rittenhouse Square brings hundreds together

The eight nights of Hanukkah conclude on Jan. 2.

A male rabbi speaks in front of a menorah in Philadelphia

Rabbi Steven Gotlib discussed the miracle of Hanukkah during the lighting of the menorah in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Hundreds gathered in Rittenhouse Square for the second night of Hanukkah filled with music, prayer and the customary jelly donuts.

Across eight nights, Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem, when the Maccabees freed Judea from the Syrian-Greek empire. They only had one jug of oil to light the Temple’s menorah after the war, which burned for eight days giving birth to the celebration.

South Philadelphia Shtiebel Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter said the menorah serves as a reminder to offer praise and thanksgiving for the Jewish community.

A woman rabbi speaks in front of a menorah in Philadelphia
Rabbanit Dasi Fruchter thanked event organizers and those in attendance for the opportunity to speak Thursday evening. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“I’ve been asked to give a community blessing, which is a little funny because I think this community is the blessing in some ways,” Fruchter said. “In many ways, all we have to do is stand here and be an amazing light to this city and this community.”

Rabbi Steven Gotlib, of Mekor Habracha/Center City Synagogue, told the hundreds in attendance that the miracle of the first night of Hanukkah was the willingness of the Maccabees to light the menorah despite the odds not being in their favor.

A male rabbi lights a menorah in Philadelphia
Rabbi Yochonon Goldman lit the second candle of the menorah during the second night of Hanukkah in Rittenhouse Square. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“No matter what odds are against us, no matter what it is that we are facing, no matter how many challenges, no matter how much anti-Semitism, we are going to shine as brightly as possible in response,” Gotlib said. “The response to those who want to silence Jews and hide us is not to hide, it’s not to dim ourselves, it’s to shine as brightly as we possibly can.”

Hanukkah kicked off on the same day as Christmas, which has happened five times since the start of the 20th century. The occasion, known as Chrismukkah, will occur again in 2027.

Thursday’s celebration coincided with the beginning of Kwanzaa. Events commemorating the holiday will be held at the African American Museum in Philadelphia through Jan. 1.

The event was organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. The last day of Hanukkah is Jan. 2.

  • A woman pushes three children in a carriage among a group of people in Philadelphia
    Generations of people gathered during the second night of Hanukkah on Thursday for the lighting of the menorah in Rittenhouse Square. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • jelly donuts
    The traditional sufganiyot (jelly donuts) were served to the hundreds of people that witnessed the lighting of the menorah in Rittenhouse Square on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • People stand near a lit Christmas tree in Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia
    Generations of people gathered during the second night of Hanukkah on Thursday for the lighting of the menorah in Rittenhouse Square. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A lit menorah in Philadelphia
    A menorah was lit during the second night of Hanukkah on Thursday in Rittenhouse Square. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A Christmas tree shines with lights in Philadelphia
    The Christmas spirit was still in the air Thursday evening during the menorah lighting in Rittenhouse Square. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

