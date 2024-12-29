This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Dozens of vehicles topped with menorahs traveled from Eakins Oval to Independence Hall to spread the message of Hanukkah to Philadelphia and beyond.

“Hanukkah is more than just gifts, latkes, and gelt,” said Rabbi Yehuda Shemtov who is the Lubavitch of Bucks County director. “The Jewish tradition when we remember miracles not to just remember the past but to grow from it in our future.”

“It’s one of my favorite holidays. It’s just so special to be together with everybody,” said Chani Baram from South Philadelphia.

The parade ended in front of a 32-foot menorah where Rabbi Shemtov lit the fourth candle symbolizing religious freedom and hope.

“In everyone’s life, we can make miracles, and now especially we’re living in a very challenging time in the world, the world at large, the Jewish people in Israel and throughout the world,” said Rabbi Shemtov. “We should never give up faith.”