Mikveh Israel rabbi reflects on recent antisemitic attacks as Hanukkah begins
Known as the “Synagogue of the American Revolution,” Mikveh Israel is the oldest continuous synagogue in the U.S. It suffered a series of antisemitic attacks in October.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
This reporting is supported by a grant from the Howard Family.
Philadelphia’s oldest Jewish congregation and continuous synagogue, Mikveh Israel, is also known as the “Synagogue of the American Revolution,” because of its deep historical connection.
In October, the temple suffered a series of antisemitic attacks, including vandalism, profane graffiti, arson and an attempted break-in. Rabbi Yosef Zarnighian said against that backdrop of those challenges, the congregation is hosting one of its biggest celebrations of the year this season. For him, Hanukkah is taking on a more traditional purpose and meaning.
“It was a traumatic experience for us, less so because we were physically harmed and more so because the hate and violence was displayed towards us in a very conspicuous way,” Zarnighian told WHYY News. “It’s unimaginable that we would see such things here in the United States in the year 2024. It’s unimaginable, and yet here we are.”
Hanukkah — or Chanukah — is Hebrew for “dedication.” The holiday commemorates a story from the Talmud dating back more than 2,000 years. After a three-year war for independence from a tyrant king, a Jewish congregation reclaimed the holy temple in Jerusalem. They wanted to rededicate the temple and needed to light an eternal flame. However, the only oil that was left would normally have only lasted one night.
In what was described as a miracle, the oil lasted eight nights, which is why the holiday is eight days long.
“I think people are beginning to reflect on the messages of Hanukkah that we are celebrating as something far more deep and profound than what is typically taught in day schools,” Zarnighian said. “The lightning of the menorah, the lamp in the temple of Jerusalem, occurred during a period where we were threatened like we were during the Oct. 7 massacre to be assimilated or exterminated and annihilated.”
An Anti Defamation League of Philadelphia study found that while antisemitic attacks have been on the rise in Pennsylvania over the last several years, they have escalated since the war in Gaza began. Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel synagogue in Center City was also vandalized with antisemitic graffiti in March, as was a synagogue in Pittsburgh in July.
Zarnighian said some members of his congregation continue to be concerned about their safety. He said just a few days ago, a young boy showed up at the synagogue without his yarmulke.
“I politely asked him why he is not wearing one and he expressed fear,” Zarnighian recounted. “He expressed fear of being on display to the world walking the streets here in Philadelphia as a member of the Jewish faith. And that is a reality that his parents informed me. It was not the case three years ago.”
Zarnighian said despite the trying times, he has faith in his community to rise up and survive.
“As history has shown time and time again, the Jewish people persevere and we do not let bigotry or hatred take us down,” he said. “Through God’s help, we persevere and triumph over all evil in this world who bring light to it.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.