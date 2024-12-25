From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This reporting is supported by a grant from the Howard Family.

Philadelphia’s oldest Jewish congregation and continuous synagogue, Mikveh Israel, is also known as the “Synagogue of the American Revolution,” because of its deep historical connection.

In October, the temple suffered a series of antisemitic attacks, including vandalism, profane graffiti, arson and an attempted break-in. Rabbi Yosef Zarnighian said against that backdrop of those challenges, the congregation is hosting one of its biggest celebrations of the year this season. For him, Hanukkah is taking on a more traditional purpose and meaning.

“It was a traumatic experience for us, less so because we were physically harmed and more so because the hate and violence was displayed towards us in a very conspicuous way,” Zarnighian told WHYY News. “It’s unimaginable that we would see such things here in the United States in the year 2024. It’s unimaginable, and yet here we are.”

Hanukkah — or Chanukah — is Hebrew for “dedication.” The holiday commemorates a story from the Talmud dating back more than 2,000 years. After a three-year war for independence from a tyrant king, a Jewish congregation reclaimed the holy temple in Jerusalem. They wanted to rededicate the temple and needed to light an eternal flame. However, the only oil that was left would normally have only lasted one night.

In what was described as a miracle, the oil lasted eight nights, which is why the holiday is eight days long.

“I think people are beginning to reflect on the messages of Hanukkah that we are celebrating as something far more deep and profound than what is typically taught in day schools,” Zarnighian said. “The lightning of the menorah, the lamp in the temple of Jerusalem, occurred during a period where we were threatened like we were during the Oct. 7 massacre to be assimilated or exterminated and annihilated.”