‘United in sorrow, strength and solidarity’: Philly Jewish community commemorates Oct. 7 attack, reiterates support for Israel

Members of the Philadelphia Jewish community gathered Monday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the devastating Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Hundreds gathered at Temple Adath Israel of the Main Line in Merion Station for the “Remember Oct. 7” event, hosted by area synagogues in conjunction with the Israeli American Council (IAC).

“We gather here today united in sorrow, strength and solidarity,” said Amir Silber, IAC Philadelphia Regional Director, to a packed audience. “Together, we stand strong for our people committed to the values of our future of the Jewish nation.”

The theme of the evening was “to reflect, to commemorate, to reaffirm our strength and resolve together,” said Rabbi Erik Yanoff of Temple Adath Israel. “Sadly, we as a Jewish people know the pain of being alone … which is why I pray tonight can be a bit of Tikkun, a corrective, just by being together.”

Somber violin music, videos of those killed, as well as stories and testimonies of lost loved ones, were part of the event. Community members Adi, Boaz and Roni Ozery spoke about their friend Ram, the son of a family they met in Israel 17 years ago.

“Ram loved traveling in nature and throughout the country, exploring new places … in recent years he became interested in whisky,” Boaz said, as he and Adi detailed Ram’s life and his interest in event production that eventually led him to the Nova Music Festival.

“It’s there that Ram was murdered at the age of 32 with 368 other production workers, security personnel, entertainers and just other people that wanted to dance and celebrate life,” he said. “At Ram’s funeral, everyone was given a glass of whiskey,” Adi added.

The Nova Music festival was the site of one of the deadliest attacks on Oct. 7. Hamas militants killed over 300 people who were attending an outdoor music festival and took dozens more hostage. It’s served as a prominent symbol of the massacre with several exhibits about the event touring the world, including one at the Weitzman Jewish Museum on Independence Mall, visited by Gov. Josh Shapiro in recent days.

The fate of the hundreds of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza was one of the main themes throughout the event. Many attendees wore yellow or yellow ribbons, a symbol of support for the hostages. Others wore outfits or held banners with the words “Bring Them Home Now,” a slogan from the Hostage and Missing Families Forum calling on the Israeli Government to sign a deal to bring hostages home.

“Together, may we seek hope and together, we can find our voice to demand of the world that we bring the hostages home,” said Rabbi Yanoff. “A year is impossible to comprehend … may they in some way, feel our resolve all the way into the dark tunnels of Gaza that they may hear our call.”