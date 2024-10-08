From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On the first anniversary of the Hamas-led attack in Israel, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro came to Philadelphia’s Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History to see an exhibition that recreates the aftermath of Oct. 7.

“The Moment Music Stood Still,” which opened Sunday, features artifacts salvaged from the Nova Music Festival, where 364 concertgoers were killed in the surprise attack. The exhibit includes cars that were destroyed by fire on-site and selfie videos shot by concertgoers while hiding from Hamas soldiers.

“There was darkness on Oct. 7 and we remember that darkness today,” Shapiro said. “But it is also important to find light in the midst of darkness.”

“Moment” is in Philadelphia at the instigation of Shapiro, who wanted it for the anniversary. The exhibition at the Weitzman is a reduced-sized, pop-up version of the full-scale show — about 10 times larger — now on view in Los Angeles.

In the aftermath of the attack, Nova festival producers gathered everything left behind that could be salvaged from the site and turned it into a memorial exhibition.

It features some disturbing videos, including one that appears to be body-worn camera footage of a Hamas soldier firing into the festival’s portable toilets. Many festivalgoers hid in toilets to evade attackers; the actual portable toilets riddled with bullet holes are on display next to the video.