More than a thousand protesters marched outside of Philadelphia City Hall on Sunday calling for a U.S. arms embargo against Israel ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

Rallies took place across the country as part of the Not Another Bomb campaign, which calls on Vice President Kamala Harris to oppose providing arms to the Israeli government in its war against Hamas. The war has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s health ministry.