This story originally appeared on 6abc

Nineteen protesters were arrested Friday night during a demonstration on the University of Pennsylvania campus.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 9 p.m. as Philadelphia police swarmed the university and scuffled with some pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the city’s University City section.

Members of the Penn Gaza Solidarity said they were planning to occupy the Fisher-Bennett Hall. A Penn spokesperson said a group of individuals entered the hall and attempted to occupy it before police arrived.

The Action Cam was on the scene as officers could be seen taking some protesters away in handcuffs in the area of 34th and Walnut streets.

According to the university, 19 people, including six Penn students, were arrested. Twelve people were issued citations for failure to disperse and failure to follow police commands and were later released.