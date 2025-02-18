Independence Mall Park Rangers among federal jobs cut by Trump administration

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The sweeping layoffs of thousands of federal employees ordered by the Trump administration have made their way to Pennsylvania.

On Friday, some employees at one of the nation’s most historic sites found out they’re losing their jobs.

It leaves some to wonder what the impact will be as unions speaking out against the firings say they’re being done without just cause.

Unions representing National Park employees also say the layoffs will make things even worse at parks that are already understaffed.

On Friday afternoon, two Park Rangers along Independence Mall received a letter stating they were being terminated.

“They had no notice. They had no warning,” said Mark Cochran, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Council 270, which is the council of unions representing National Parks employees along the East Coast.

Cochran says employees at several parks received identical letters. They were all directed to people in their first year of employment, which is known as the “probationary” period.

“They claim employees’ job performance didn’t meet the standard that was required for their job description, and that excuse is absolutely ridiculous,” he said.