This story originally appeared on 6abc

Pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania must disband immediately due to several violations, Interim President J. Larry Jameson announced on Friday night.

The group started gathering on Thursday. The protest has since evolved into an encampment near 34th and Walnut on Penn’s campus.

Jameson says the encampment itself violates the university’s facilities policies, along with “credible” reports of harassing and intimidating conduct.

A statue outside of College Hall was also vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, according to the university.

Jameson called it “reprehensible,” and said that it would be investigated as a hate crime.

The protesters have been informed to disband the encampment immediately.

“Failure to disband the encampment immediately and to adhere to Penn’s policies will result in sanctions consistent with our due process procedures as they apply to students, faculty, and staff,” said Jameson.

The gathering involved students from Penn, Drexel University, Temple University and other organizations who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The groups are demanding peace in Gaza, and that schools reveal any financial ties to Israel. They also want them to cut ties with any business the group believes profits from the Israel-Hamas war.

The group is also calling for student protesters to be granted amnesty from suspension or arrest.