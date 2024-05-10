The University of Pennsylvania has placed six students on a mandatory leave of absence for their reported participation in a pro-Palestine encampment on campus.

The actions against the students are part of Penn’s response to the continued on-campus protest and are pending the results of an investigation by Penn’s Center for Community Standards and Accountability, a school spokesperson told WHYY News.

Those close to the encampment initially said the six students had been suspended. Word of the disciplinary action follows Wednesday’s expansion of the tented encampment, effectively tripling its size.

A mandatory leave of absence is used in “extraordinary circumstances” for “when a student’s presence on campus is deemed by the University to be a threat to order, health, safety, or the conduct of the University’s educational mission,” according to The Daily Pennsylvanian, Penn’s independent, student-run media organization.

The disciplined students have lost access to their PennCards, which grants them entry into university facilities.