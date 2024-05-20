“We are hoping that this will aid us in our number one challenge, which is getting the word out that we exist, and just telling people all of the wonderful things that we can do,” said Billie Barnes, executive director of the Bucks County Office of Workforce and Economic Development.

Barnes said the need for a mobile facility became clear when she first stepped into the position in 2019. Whenever she spoke about PA CareerLink’s services and resources at events, she was met with surprise, Barnes recalled. Many people told her they were unaware that kind of support existed in the county.

“Foot traffic at the CareerLink has been down since the pandemic, right, and it is slowly ticking up,” Barnes said. “But we are nowhere near where we used to be prior to that … And one of the challenges that we’re finding is, you know, kind of rebranding and marketing and how do we outreach.”