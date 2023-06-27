This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA

Almost a year ago, Pennsylvania lawmakers hashed out a plan to spend billions in COVID-19 stimulus money on housing, conservation, and public health.

Since then, the state has succeeded in getting millions of dollars out the door to nursing homes, child care providers, and more, a Spotlight PA review shows. Grant programs focused on violence prevention and the environment are just getting underway.

Pennsylvania received $7.3 billion in state and local pandemic relief funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. That money came with an expiration date: Funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026. Any funds that remain unused by that deadline will be returned to the federal government.

The state had spent nearly $5.6 billion in COVID-19 stimulus money as of March, according to information submitted to the federal government. The vast majority, roughly $4.6 billion, was used to replace lost revenue; much of that went into the state’s general fund.

In a report the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget filed to the U.S. Treasury earlier this year, state officials also detailed how much has been spent on nearly 30 new projects.

Some of these programs have already disbursed all or most of their funds, and include grants for hospital workers, nursing homes, and other public health services. But others have been slower to distribute their federal money. These run the gamut from student loan relief for nurses to grants for acid mine drainage.

The state legislature has appropriated how all $7.3 billion should be spent generally, but it has not assigned all the money to a specific purpose.

For example, the state House agreed to spend $100 million on mental health services during last year’s budget negotiations, but only passed guidelines on how the funds should be spent earlier this month — meaning the money is not reflected in the March report to the U.S. Treasury.

The Office of Budget’s report to the U.S. Treasury also does not break down how $412 million that the state legislature gave to the governor’s office for discretionary pandemic relief has been spent.

As of March 2023, all but $2 million had been spent on state worker bonuses, student loan relief for nurses, and hundreds of grants to medical centers, cultural institutions, local governments, and charities, according to an open records request filed by Spotlight PA.

Here’s a rundown of where Pennsylvania’s stimulus spending stands:

Revenue replacement

Upon first receiving the federal funds in 2021, the state legislature agreed to spend over half of the total $7.3 billion on revenue replacement. In the document filed with the U.S. Treasury, state officials said $4.6 billion was used “to counteract revenue loss within the General Fund and to aid the provision of government services.”

A spending plan for the remaining $2.7 billion was negotiated as part of the 2022 budget.

Using stimulus money to replace lost revenue is an extremely common practice, according to Marquette University political science professor Philip Rocco, who has studied how local governments nationwide have used ARPA funds.

Rocco said that the main reason for this practice is ease. Funds put into revenue replacement don’t need to be allocated to new projects. Rather, they can be incorporated into the budget baselines, which makes it easy to get the cash out the door.

“No work has to be done beyond simply putting that money in the state and local budget,” Rocco said.

Still, Pennsylvania is among the states that dedicated the greatest percentage of their funds toward revenue replacement, with 76% of its stimulus spending going toward that category. Though some states are still deciding how to spend their money, at the end of last year only six other states had dedicated a greater percentage of their funds toward revenue replacement.