The Community College of Philadelphia is partnering with Google to expand student access to courses and industry-recognized certificates in high-demand areas like cyber security, data analytics and tech support.

CCP President Donald “Guy” Generals says there are about 2,000 vacancies in these fields in Philadelphia.

“This [partnership] eradicates the false dichotomy between the traditional [education] and the job development workforce opportunities that Google can provide,” Generals said.

Students do not need any prior experience and can enroll on CCP’s website. Other courses include Google Career Certificate training in artificial intelligence, digital marketing and e-commerce, project management, and UX design (user experience).

Each course, which can be completed in about six months, costs $536. Students can learn at their own pace. Some scholarships are available.

Winton Steward, who leads Google’s Midwest government and public policy, said the partnership is an important opportunity for workforce development.

“We continue these career certificate programs to make tech jobs accessible and to provide access to economic opportunity for everyone,” Steward said. “We also know that community colleges are on the front line of serving underserved communities.”