Judge denies order to reinstate Community College of Philadelphia’s president

For the first time in a decade, Donald “Guy” Generals was absent from the spring commencement at the Community College of Philadelphia – a notable end to his presidency ahead of his contract’s June 30 expiration.

Generals has been on paid administrative leave since April 10, and Provost Alycia Marshall was named interim president last week.

On May 2, a judge ordered against a special injunction that sought to reinstate Generals as college president in a lawsuit that also alleged unethical behavior by the board of trustees, records show. Judge Christopher Hall is expected to issue an opinion in the case soon.

The Community College of Philadelphia board of trustees declined an interview for this news story and submitted a statement denying the former president’s allegations of misconduct. The college has also denied the allegations in court.

On Dec. 19, Generals was told his contract would not be renewed, which happened six months after his regularly scheduled performance review, according to the lawsuit. At the time, he was expecting a performance compensation discussion, not a contract renewal negotiation.

In 2019, the last contract renewal, Generals’ base salary was $250,000 plus a monthly housing and car allowance of $1,500 and $625, respectively. Generals was eligible for an incentive compensation bonus of up to 15% of the base salary.

A surprise decision

During his tenure, the college’s enrollment and graduation rate had improved, career and technical programs were expanded, the school completed $100 million in capital expansion projects and raised $300 million in public and private funding. The city of Philadelphia created a Catto Scholarship initiative, the City College for Municipal Employment and a $2.7 million contract for welder training with the U.S. Navy.

“The reasons provided included a general statement that I had ‘plateaued; and that one of the college’s recent capital projects — the Career and Advanced Technology Center — was underperforming financially,” Generals wrote in his court affidavit.

The Career and Advanced Technology Center was completed in 2022 and cost $40 million, an increase from the $27 million previously projected. The college took out bonds to pay for the project and leveraged new market tax credits.

In response, Generals retained an attorney to negotiate his transition.

Then the former president complained about the lack of public transparency and a slew of board of trustee meetings and votes that he alleges are in violation of public meeting laws.

Friendly suggestions or lobbying?

Over the past five years, Generals said he was pressured by Community College of Philadelphia Board of Trustees Chair Harold T. Epps and trustee Sheila Ireland to approve business deals that he described as a conflict of interest.

“I received repeated communications and informal directives from board chair Harold T. Epps in which he urged me and other senior college administrators to give serious consideration to individuals and businesses with whom he had personal and professional ties,” Generals continued. “I did my best to resist these efforts and to shield college staff from improper pressure, but Mr. Epps continued to escalate these matters and expressed dissatisfaction when I did not comply.”

A representative for the community college refutes these claims.

“The allegations made by Generals are plain and simple — patently false. Neither chairman Epps nor any other member of the board pressured Generals to hire or retain any individual or business,” said Kyle Anderson, spokesperson for the Community College of Philadelphia. “As a matter of board discourse, it is entirely appropriate to serve as a conduit between the community and CCP’s leadership in service to the college. Generals’ assertion that making these connections equaled pressure or advocacy is false. And part of his ongoing campaign to discredit the board and institution because they refused to agree to his outrageous severance demands.”

Epps is the former president and CEO of PRWT Services Inc., a minority-owned business processing contractor with companies like the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

Since 2018, Epps has served on the college’s board of trustees after being appointed by then-Mayor Jim Kenney when he was acting commerce director for the city. That same year, Ireland was appointed as then-executive director for the city’s office of workforce development.

In 2022, Epps was elected board of trustees chair. That same year, Ireland became the CEO of the nonprofit Philadelphia Opportunities Industrialization Center and has remained on the board.

Generals asserts that Ireland pressured him during her tenure to contribute $10,000 to the Philadelphia OIC instead of the college’s “usual cap of $2,500” and that there was no “formal grant application.”

“At no time did I receive a formal proposal from any of these entities that identified clear deliverables, objective outcomes, or substantial benefit to the college,” he said.

Epps is also a senior advisor for Bellevue Strategies, a Philadelphia lobbying firm, something that Generals said meant Epps was advocating on behalf of these potential deals.