First-time Philly college students honor the legacy of Octavius Catto

Almost two years ago, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney created the Catto scholarship with the Community College of Philadelphia.

It would cover tuition, other expenses, and academic support for first-time community college students going to school full time. Two education researchers celebrated it back then as a “rare win-win for Philadelphia” in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

It’s named after local civil rights activist, baseball pioneer, and scholar Octavius Catto. In 2017, the city dedicated a statue to Catto in front of City Hall, the city’s first public statue of an African American person.

On Tuesday, the college and the mayor celebrated the achievements of hundreds of those scholarship students, as well as the first graduate of the program, Idris Washington.

“To hear that there is a program and a scholarship that offers students … a little ease on paying the money for the school, instead letting the students focus on the work and trying to get through the school was just amazing for me,” Washington said.

He is now working on a bachelor’s degree in English at Temple University.