Philly high school puts low-income students on path to undergraduate degree with less debt

A partnership between the School District of Philadelphia and the Community College of Philadelphia is celebrating its first graduating class.

The Parkway Center City Middle College allows students to take high school courses while also enrolled as full-time college students, a one-of-a kind program in the city.

Every 2021 graduate of the program has been accepted into a four-year university. Most are departing with a high school diploma and two years worth of college credits, cutting their time in college in half.

The program is meant to reduce barriers of entry for first-generation students, like Elijah Robinson.

“I feel like Parkway helped me grow as a person, made me a better student,” said Robinson at a press conference with district leaders on Thursday. “I’m really thankful that I got that opportunity that not many people have.”

Robinson said at the start of the program, some professors treated him like he was too young to be in the college classroom. The high schoolers had to earn their respect.

“We really proved ourselves as students,” said Robinson. “We are professional. We can excel in higher education at 15, 16, 14. We were young and we really did it.”

Robinson plans to attend Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia in the fall to study marketing. He is one of the 94 students graduating from Parkway, out of the 130 students who originally enrolled in 2017.