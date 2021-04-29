Philly again suspends sheriff sales after outcry over sudden move online

The Philadelphia’s Sheriff Office will suspend auctions of distressed real estate for two months in response to inquiries into a sudden switch to online sales and subsequent critique from City Council.

The office resumed sales after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and when it restarted sales, it followed the lead of a number of counties that had outsourced sheriff sales to an online auction company known as Bid4Assets.

The move to virtual sales raised fears from housing advocates and vulnerable homeowners over a rise in out-of-state speculators, and questions about how the out-of-state company had quickly landed a lucrative contract to manage sales without a standard request for proposals.

Councilmembers first learned of the change after the publication of a PlanPhilly article in March. Councilmember Cherelle Parker held hearings over the shift to virtual sales last week, an inquiry that saw Sheriff Rochelle Bilal strongly defend her office’s move to resume the auctions.