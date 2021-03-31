West Philly state rep. to introduce bill banning sheriff sales through August

A West Philadelphia legislator will introduce a bill to halt sheriff sales in the city through much of the summer –– just days before auctions are slated to resume.

The auctions of distressed real estate have been suspended for a year due to concerns linked to the pandemic. However, state Rep. Amen Brown, who represents the 190th District in West Philly, issued a memo Wednesday seeking co-sponsors for a bill to suspend the auctions “until after the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration has been lifted.”

“This bill is about myself and my colleagues doing what we can in our capacity to protect our constituents and make sure they’re not being taken advantage of during a time where many are experiencing financial hardship,” Brown said.

The first-term legislator said the bill would effectively suspend sales until at least August of this year. While a moratorium imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently prohibits foreclosure sales on properties with federally-backed mortgages, others are fair game.