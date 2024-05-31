Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia’s Land Bank will continue to get priority over other bidders to buy tax-delinquent land through sheriff sale, under a bill City Council passed unanimously Thursday. Tax sales in Philly have been paused for years but could resume this summer.

Advocates consider the bill key to saving community garden land — much of which is not owned by gardeners — from development.

“We have seen residents who have faced decades of disinvestment in our neighborhoods take the initiative to clean up abandoned lots and transform them into vibrant community spaces through gardening,” Councilmember Kendra Brooks, the bill’s co-sponsor, said during a committee hearing last week. “In the absence of this official legislation, many of our community gardeners are considered squatters by the city.”

Land insecurity is the top issue facing growers in Philly, a 2023 city plan for supporting urban agriculture found. At least 140 gardens in the city have been lost since 2008, some due to development. An estimated one in three active gardens and farms are located in fast-developing areas of the city.

“Nothing that we grow or build … has any real permanence until we own the land,” Michael Gonzalo Moran, a board member at Iglesias Garden, testified last week. He said the gardens bring peace and serenity to the Norris Square neighborhood. “If that land is taken out from under us, then what have we done — other than make a few memories?”

Most active gardens and farms in Philly are located in high-poverty areas of the city and areas where more than half of residents are people of color, the city’s plan found.

“This is an environmental issue, a public safety issue and a racial justice issue,” Brooks said.

The city’s Land Bank acquires vacant, tax-delinquent land through sheriff sale and disposes of property to private buyers. It can transfer land at nominal or discounted prices when it’ll be used for specific purposes, including affordable housing and community gardens. State law gives land banks priority over other bidders in acquiring land in some situations.

The bill passed Thursday lets other interested parties require open bidding when the Land Bank seeks to exercise its right to be the sole bidder at sheriff sale. It also lets prior owners redeem property the Land Bank buys through sheriff sales if the prior owner can pay the Land Bank back within 60 days.

These changes allow the Land Bank to “lawfully exercise its priority bid authority under state law,” said Land Bank Executive Director Angel Rodriguez during last week’s committee hearing.

“The administration, city solicitor and Philadelphia Land Bank drafted and introduced this bill so that the Philadelphia Land Bank can resume fulfilling an important part of its intended mission of returning tax delinquent, vacant and underutilized property back to productive use,” Rodriguez said.

Tax sales have been paused for roughly three years. Mayor Cherelle Parker announced in her budget address this spring that her Law Department was working with Sheriff Rochelle Bilal to prepare to resume sales, with the goal of doing so by July 1.