He acknowledged there was room for improvement, saying that finally increasing sales volume was a priority this year. However, he said it was also important to note that the city was getting more out of the sales that it completed.

“We’re disposing of a city asset to somebody. If we give away a property as a side yard, it could have been a house, so why did we do that?” he said. “Most people think it should be like ordering from a fast food dollar menu. But it isn’t. It’s a serious process. It’s a forever transaction.”

Surge of sales to developers on horizon

Ironically, a surge in public land sales may be coming, but perhaps not the kind envisioned by neighbors like Baez. Legislation that passed City Council on the heels of other reforms in 2019, allows private or nonprofit developers to trigger a “non-competitive” sale process by proposing a redevelopment plan that includes at least 51% affordable housing units, effectively jumping to the front of the line for sales.

Mo Rushdy, managing partner at real estate development firm The Riverwards Group and a member of the Building Industry Association said his company alone had already submitted applications for hundreds of vacant lots from the Land Bank using the affordable housing bonus and was on the cusp of finalizing the first such sales.

“I personally have applications for 400 or 500 units into the Land Bank, with that legislation,” he said.

As a buyer, Rushdy said he had noticed the impact of other reforms — particularly a “night-and-day” increase in response times to applications for city land — but few were as impactful as the affordable housing bonus.

“Before, it was waiting for [request for proposals] to be issued by the Land Bank and that could take a year. And then a bunch of other developers bid and that process could sometimes take years,” he said. “Now when we work for the city, it’s a 120-day process … and I don’t have to wait for the slowest person to respond.”

Rodriguez confirmed that the agency had received “500 to 700” such requests since the passage of the legislation, although it had not yet actually completed a non-competitive sale based on the new affordable housing provisions. Quiñones-Sánchez, who authored the affordability legislation, nevertheless said that it would send a bad message for the Land Bank to begin shifting so much land to developers while neighbors’ applications for side yards or gardens sat in limbo.

“This is why we get slammed. It needs to be about prioritizing long-term residents,” she said. “We want to entertain these public-private partnerships but we can’t do that and send a message that regular people have to fill out a 25-page form and wait.”

What Rushdy described as the biggest leap forward for private developers looking to tap public land is also at odds with a push for nonprofit developers and community groups that want more prioritization when it comes to the distribution of public land. Many of these concerns were articulated in the Philadelphia Coalition for Affordable Communities report earlier this month.

“[PCAC] calls on Philadelphia’s elected officials to adopt a progressive policy that will prioritize the disposition of public land for permanent affordability to community-controlled entities,” the report states. “We demand priority because public land is a limited resource, and public land should be used for public good.”

The report asserts that many “affordable” units being built as the result of Land Bank sales are held to income standards that are still too high for the poorest Philadelphians — estimating that just 7% of all units created through city land sales were affordable for households earning $25,000 per year.

In 2019, about 23.3% of city residents lived under the federal poverty line, earning below $12,490 a year. The Land Bank’s own annual report indicates that between 2018 and 2020, its land sales resulted in the creation of 221 units of housing, 55 of which were market rate. 111 units were earmarked for households earning 30 to 60% of Philadelphia’s area median household income, or roughly $15,000 to $29,000 a year. City Council’s legislation encouraging land sales for affordable housing allows these units to be priced for purchase for buyers earning up to 120% of area median income, or around $73,000 for an individual.

Rodriguez said the Land Bank was making progress on some of these fronts. He pointed to efforts to preserve the César Andreu Iglesias Community Garden, which sits on public land that was controversially slated to be redeveloped as a combination of market-rate and affordable housing units. A sale to involve community gardening groups would likely be scheduled for an upcoming board meeting. PHDC has also begun experimenting with structuring some sales as a land trust, allowing the city to maintain long-term public control over land through lease agreements.

Rodriguez said financing was part of the issue. For-profit developers often had easier or more reliable access to private capital, while nonprofits were often forced to seek out grants or government funding. He said the Land Bank was working with nonprofit groups on a program that would allow them to take over long-term leases on city land while they arranged financing for affordable housing developments.

“You need a subsidy. And subsidy takes time,” he said. “So, we’re allowing groups to take control while they do that.”

‘Why does it take years to get one little lot?’

Lauren Troop, who works with the César Andreu Iglesias Community Garden, said the group was pleased that the Land Bank board approved their efforts to win legal control of their land, but felt the experience illustrated an agency that seemed to prioritize developers over residents.

“That deal went through fast enough for no one in the neighborhood to know it was happening,” she said. “So why does it take years to get one little lot?”

Developers like Rushdy counter that they are helping generate sub-market rate units without a subsidy and relieving housing pressures. But to Troop, it was lamentable that the city relied so heavily on skimming public benefits off private investment. She felt this reliance had created a dynamic in which community gardens, affordable housing, and the need for the city to generate revenue were all seemingly pitted against one another.

“Their mission is to get land so it’s not all developed at market rate and to use some for community uses,” she said. “It’s like we’re in this stage of capitalism where these city government arms have to be privatized and make their own money. It’s like you might as well not even have them.”

Larger efforts to create more affordable housing or invest in major community projects are hampered by city investment –– or rather the lack thereof. Although a 1% construction tax and other programs aim to pull in millions more for housing and community development, the city slashed affordable housing funding last year in response to the pandemic. And this year it will likely face an even more dire financial crisis.

Rushdy acknowledged it was impractical to expect the private sector to ever build a large percentage of units that were affordable to residents living under the poverty line without entering a “red zone” from a financing perspective.

“That’s really pushing it,” he said. “That’s on the borderline of being financeable, with no subsidy.”

The latest debate over the purpose of the Land Bank is illustrative of what Rodriguez regards as the greatest challenge, post-reform: balancing the conflicting demands to sell land, create affordable housing, provide more community benefits — and to do it all faster and with relatively limited resources.

“The biggest obstacle that I see going forward is in the public’s thought process, about what the sale of land should look like,” he said.