Philly’s real estate tax early-bird discount canceled

This tax season, Philadelphia isn’t offering the 1% discount on real estate taxes for early payment that it has given in years past.

The early-bird discount is yet another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change came last year as a result of the economic downturn from the pandemic, the mayor’s office said — a $750 million deficit Mayor Jim Kenney had to figure out a way to close.

“The Mayor proposed a series of difficult revisions to his original proposal, including this,” the office wrote in a statement.