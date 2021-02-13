Owner of derelict Spring Garden Station fights petition to force cleanup

A successor company to the Reading Railroad, which has not operated train cars since 1976, is fighting an effort to force repairs to a derelict train station it owns in Philadelphia.

Once the largest company in the world in the 1870s, the rail giant sought bankruptcy protection in 1971. Reading later reformatted as an entertainment company known as Reading International with extensive real estate portfolio leftover from its legacy rail network –– including a train station near 9th and Spring Garden streets that has been abandoned for decades.

The derelict station became the target of a conservatorship petition in state court last week under the terms of a Pennsylvania law that allows interested parties to seek a court order granting ownership over long-blighted properties. A developer that owns an adjacent property and a nonprofit are seeking to force Reading to repair that former station and relocate a homeless encampment that has emerged in the structure.