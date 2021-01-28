Developer, nonprofit petition to take over abandoned Reading Viaduct station

Two private groups have filed a petition seeking to take legal stewardship over an abandoned train station along the Reading Viaduct, a decrepit former rail line that cuts through the heart of gentrifying neighborhoods north of Center City and has long been eyed for an elevated park.

Arts & Crafts Holdings, a real estate development company, and nonprofit Scioli Turco filed a petition last week in Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas seeking conservatorship for 901 Spring Garden St. That is the legal address of the former Spring Garden Station, which adjoins the elevated rail line and has sat abandoned for decades.

The petitioners filed under a state law known as Act 135 that allows interested parties to petition courts to appoint a “conservator” to take control over a blighted or abandoned property.

The Reading Company operated the former rail line until it filed for bankruptcy protection in 1976 and saw much of its rail infrastructure absorbed by the freight carrier Conrail. The company’s remaining possessions were transferred to a California-based successor known as Reading International that operates a movie theater chain and manages the former rail giant’s portfolio of legacy properties or former right-of-ways.

The new petition accuses this successor of effectively squatting on the deteriorating station in hopes of an eventual windfall. Act 135 petitions are based on the establishment of “blighting” influences at a given property, and Scioli Turco, which specialized in Act 135 petitions, cites numerous city building code violations, chronic trespassing and the presence of a homeless “encampment” on the property.