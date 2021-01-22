‘It all needs to be rebuilt’: How Philly teens are changing city government

Hester, a student at Wissahickon Charter School at the Awbury Campus, said as he grows up, he’s become more aware of problems in the city and racism in particular. Music has been his primary means of expression but after a year of protest and a pandemic that kept him at home, away from friends and his school, he wants to take his ideas directly to people in a position to make change.

“It all needs to be rebuilt,” he said of the systems that govern Philadelphia, where he lives on the border of Germantown and East Falls.

Hester and his sister, Makayla Coleman,15, see themselves as necessary players in the city’s future — and present.

“The government is who runs us and I feel like youth voices are not heard enough in government. Policies are being made without us,” said Coleman, who attends George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science in North Philadelphia.

The duo have been around civic engagement their whole lives, close to an aunt, Diana Coleman, who describes herself as a life-long activist and organizer.

Still, it wasn’t until 2020 that the two began to get more involved. A lot of their drive came from rethinking what public safety means, especially as two young Black people living in a city where your level of personal risk depends on the block you live on and, too often, the color of your skin.

“It’s very important for kids to get their feelings out, but if you hold your feelings in over time, it just becomes a big ball of stress,” Hester said.

The siblings were among 56 young people who dedicated a Saturday in January to Zooming with city officials via a new initiative from the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement called “Operation Innovation.” The ongoing series was designed as a way to connect Gen Z — people who are 12 to 24 years old — with city government.

Jeanette Bavwidinsi, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement, said she knew that younger voices were missing from city government. She’s 29, a millennial, and acknowledges she isn’t old either but still wants to encourage the generation after her to learn. The goals behind these sessions are to teach young people how government works but also to provide them resources on how to make their ideas a reality.

“People who don’t care about young people scare me,” she said. “What are we doing in the city if we’re not preparing the next generation of leaders, community activists, and grassroots organizers?”

Bavwidinsi was joined on the Zoom with Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Joel Dale. Dale was there to begin the conversation between young people and police.

“There’s a lot of distrust in the community, no doubt about it,” Dale said. “But we all have to take that first step and be willing to come together to meet.”