After 25 years of intermittent negotiations, Reading International proposed a new price tag for its train trestle overlooking Center City –– $50 million last year.

That’s a big change compared to 1999, when the California-based real estate and entertainment company tried to pay the city just over $3 million to take control of the property in exchange for absolving the business of any environmental remediation liability.

But the city isn’t interested in paying $50 million for land that would become a public park, Paul Levy, former CEO of the Center City District (CCD), said. Levy stepped down as CEO of CCD in December after 33 years at the helm but continues to serve on the CCD’s board of directors and is the executive director of its nonprofit arm, the Center City District Foundation.

That value is equivalent to the estimated cost of demolishing the viaduct, as found in a 2010 study by CCD, the commerce department and non-profit Friends of the Rail Park.

Reading International told its investors in an annual report in December that it wants to “realize the value” of its properties in Philadelphia, such as the 0.7-mile Reading Viaduct and 6.5 acres of land just north of Center City.

The company is keeping tabs on major redevelopment plans like the proposed Philadelphia 76ers stadium in Market East and the Chinatown I-95 stitch project that’s estimated to break ground in 2027.

“We are evaluating whether a dedicated public park is the highest and best use of the Reading Viaduct. While a connecting public park pedestrian way would likely be an important component of the development of the Reading Viaduct, we are in the process of determining the highest and best use, which may include a mixed-use development featuring residential, retail and entertainment uses,” the company wrote. “As the development strategies evolve, we believe that a park and pedestrian corridor would be complementary to the overall development of our property.

“We believe the Reading Viaduct offers a substantial long-term opportunity for our Company through potentially selling or joint venturing (in whole or in part) part or all of the property,” the company continued.

It did not respond to multiple requests for comment.