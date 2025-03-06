Commercial districts consisting of only office buildings can be a strength since it’s a big investment by the private sector and is often a center for white-collar jobs. But it’s less resilient when there are downturns in the market, such as during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when remote work was more common.

There are two commercial buildings under construction in Center City right now: a $430 million, 18-story office tower at 20th and Arch streets for Chubb, a publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, and a $130 million life science and office building at the corner of 23rd and Market streets.

But Philadelphia had the largest percentage of “vibrant mixed-use” districts, with 24% of the office square footage dedicated to residential with the addition of prime office space, which is concentrated in Market West.

By comparison, about 15% of square footage in Chicago is considered “vibrant mixed-use,” with 10% in Boston and 4% in Washington, according to the analysis.

Some keys to future success of cities included economic vitality, diverse demographics like age and education, quality of life, infrastructure such as transportation, a unique identity and a proactive government, according to the report.

Philadelphia is on track to get even more mixed-use buildings such as The Bourse and Three Parkway, which includes a life sciences innovation hub. The Bellevue has both rentals and a hotel, plus a new PMC Property Group tower at John F. Kennedy Boulevard and 23rd Street in Center City.

And there’s more commercial ground floor with residential above planned for South Broad Street as three of the former University of the Arts buildings have been sold with plans for mixed-use redevelopment.

About 5% of the Center City Philadelphia real estate market are conversions under construction from office space, often older buildings, into residential buildings.

“Philadelphia has a very good track record. In terms of percentage of office stock currently underway, so kind of projected future performance, it’s a bit more middle of the pack,” Stephens said. “Dallas is leading the way.”