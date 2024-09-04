From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Some of Philadelphia’s landmark office skyscrapers have declined in value, resulting in lower property taxes for their owners next year.

The market value of one Center City office tower at the corner of 16th and Market streets dropped by 20% in the past year, according to a WHYY News analysis of the city’s 2025 property tax assessments.

That means its owner, American Real Estate Partners, will be paying less to the city of Philadelphia and the school district for a 39-story tall building in 2025.

Built in the 1980s and renovated in the mid-1990s, the building is known as a Class A office space, which is the most expensive per square foot office building in the real estate industry.

The city estimates it’s worth $132 million in 2025, down from $167 million in 2024.

Its property tax bill is estimated to be closer to $1.8 million in 2025 – a savings of $400,000 in just one year – compared to $2.2 million in 2024. The property tax rate has not changed.

McLean, Virginia-based American Real Estate Partners did not respond to an interview request for this story.