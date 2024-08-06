Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The average homeowner in Philadelphia will see their property tax bill go up by $330 on average in 2025.

Mayor Cherelle Parker made the announcement Monday. She said it followed a reassessment of 580,000 properties throughout the city and was not part of a planned tax hike.

The exact increase will vary depending on the property. According to the city’s Department of Finance, there are approximately 50,000 single family homes with values under $100K, meaning they’ll pay no property taxes – provided they’re enrolled in the city’s Homestead Exemption program.

Finance Director Rob Dubow said there is help for people who are struggling to pay their taxes.

“For properties where they’re increases in values and in taxes, we know that those increases can present a hardship,” he said. “We’ve expanded our relief programs and we’re aggressively promoting those relief programs to ensure that as many people as possible enroll.”

Parker said city workers will go door to door to advise people about available programs.

“We’re doing everything that we can in a forward-thinking progressive way to make sure that you have access to the information,” she said.