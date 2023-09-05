Philly still has roughly 8K property assessment appeals to review

Chelsea Badeau’s two-story twin in East Mount Airy shot up more than 60% to $408,000. The increase raised her monthly mortgage payment by about $400. Her property taxes went up nearly $1,800, just as she was preparing to send her oldest daughter to college.

She filed a “First Level Review” last fall, and is still waiting for a response.

“I don’t think there’s any way that I could sell my house for $408,000. So to pay on something that is like a hypothetical just seems wild to me,” said Badeau. She said the majority of the properties on her block received lower assessments, including homes that are very similar to the one she has shared with her two daughters.

Coryn is also frustrated by the process. She filed her First Level Review about a year ago after the property assessment on her three-bedroom twin in West Philly shot up 50% to more than $390,000. She bought the property in 2016.

The increase translated to a property tax bill that was more than $1,500 higher than the previous one — a significant amount for the full-time PhD student. She said she’s also holding off on making any home repairs because she’s concerned improving the property could hurt her chances of getting a lower assessment from the city and a refund, particularly if she decides to file a formal appeal as well.

“If the house looks too good, are they going to say, ‘See. The house is worth a lot of money. You have to pay this now,’” Coryn said. WHYY News agreed to withhold her last name to protect her privacy as she awaits a decision from the city.

“Maybe that’s crazy to think. But because I don’t really know how the system works, I don’t really know what they base [the assessment] on — if it is things like that,” she said.

Based on the volume of “First Level Reviews,” the city will not reassess properties for Tax Year 2024. That way OPA can focus on working through the remaining challenges.

The “temporary freeze,” proposed by Mayor Jim Kenney in his final budget address, means homeowners could once again experience multiple years’ worth of property value increases in a single assessment, potentially yielding another wave of appeals.