New research shows more housing units were built in the Center City area in 2024 than in the previous five years. Most of them went up in a single ZIP code amid a building boom largely fueled by changes to the city’s tax abatement program.

The finding is part of the Center City District’s latest housing report, which focuses on a section of Philadelphia the nonprofit refers to as “Greater Center City.” The area — home to nearly 190,000 residents across eight ZIP codes — covers a group of desirable neighborhoods sandwiched between the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers between Girard Avenue and Tasker Street. The list includes Fairmount, Logan Square, Queen Village and Graduate Hospital.

A total of 3,811 units were completed in the area last year, according to the report. That’s nearly 1,000 more units than the total in 2023, which had been the highest since 2019. The overwhelming majority of them were apartments.

Unusually, more than half of the units were built in the 19123 ZIP code, which sits roughly between Callowhill Street and Girard Avenue, and between Broad Street and the Delaware River. The area includes neighborhoods like Northern Liberties, Olde Kensington and Poplar. It is also home to a busy segment of the Market-Frankford Line and contains burgeoning corridors such as North Broad Street.

“There’s been some focus on infrastructure improvements and new zoning regulations there and it’s all finally starting to take root,” said Clint Randall, vice president of economic development at the Center City District.