City Controller’s Office deems thousands of Philadelphia properties as unsafe

The City Controller’s Office is releasing its findings of an investigation into demolition work in Philadelphia.

During a news conference in Center City on Wednesday, City Controller Christy Brady said there are approximately 120 imminently dangerous (ID) properties waiting for demolitions or repairs.

At least 4,000 properties are classified as unsafe, she said.

The investigation found that the Department of Licenses and Inspections (L&I) only has 15 inspectors, noting that the department is “unable to reinspect imminently dangerous properties every 10 days due to lack of resources.”

That’s not enough to keep up with the demand and oversight of the properties, according to Brady.

Several investigations were launched following a deadly building collapse at 22nd and Market streets in June 2013, according to the city controller’s office. The collapse killed six people and injured 14 others.

The reviews, along with current investigations aim to assess L&I’s ability to meet public safety standards regarding demolitions and construction repairs of unsafe and ID properties.