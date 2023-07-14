Pa. AG sues over ‘deplorable’ handling of Philly apartment buildings

Pennsylvania’s attorney general is suing SBG Management Services for “deplorable conduct” the company has exhibited while operating a group of apartment buildings in the Philadelphia area.

The lawsuit, filed this week in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, comes after tenants lodged numerous complaints with the state alleging that SBG Management failed to address serious problems at its properties, including rodent and cockroach infestations, exposure to raw sewage and mold, and excessive leaks and water damage.

Last year, roughly 100 tenants were forced out of Lindley Towers in Logan after the building’s facade collapsed.

The suit also alleges that SBG Management retaliated against some tenants who filed complaints with the state’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, charging them “staggering” fees for “legal expenses” while telling them they could move out after paying them if they wanted.

“This management company neglected the safety and basic human needs of their tenants, then thought they could intimidate those who spoke up by imposing unfair retaliatory fees,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement. “My office will not tolerate landlords who fail to maintain properties and put Pennsylvanians at risk.”