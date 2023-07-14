Pa. AG sues over ‘deplorable’ handling of Philly apartment buildings
The suit seeks to bar SBG Management Services from renewing lease agreements and collecting rent until all properties are repaired.
Pennsylvania’s attorney general is suing SBG Management Services for “deplorable conduct” the company has exhibited while operating a group of apartment buildings in the Philadelphia area.
The lawsuit, filed this week in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, comes after tenants lodged numerous complaints with the state alleging that SBG Management failed to address serious problems at its properties, including rodent and cockroach infestations, exposure to raw sewage and mold, and excessive leaks and water damage.
Last year, roughly 100 tenants were forced out of Lindley Towers in Logan after the building’s facade collapsed.
The suit also alleges that SBG Management retaliated against some tenants who filed complaints with the state’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, charging them “staggering” fees for “legal expenses” while telling them they could move out after paying them if they wanted.
“This management company neglected the safety and basic human needs of their tenants, then thought they could intimidate those who spoke up by imposing unfair retaliatory fees,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement. “My office will not tolerate landlords who fail to maintain properties and put Pennsylvanians at risk.”
Neither SBG Management nor owner Philip Pulley immediately returned a request for comment.
The lawsuit seeks restitution for tenants, and to bar the company from renewing lease agreements and collecting rent until all properties are repaired, and licenses and certifications are in good standing.
The attorney general is also asking a judge to impose civil penalties on SBG — $1,000 for each violation of the Consumer Protection Law and $3,000 for each violation involving a consumer age 60 or older.
