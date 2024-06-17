Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The new budget Philly’s City Council finalized Thursday includes a last-minute allocation for a program that fixes leaky roofs and broken plumbing — and also “future-proofs” homes with electric heat pump HVAC systems and rooftop solar.

The program, Built to Last, got $5 million in the budget for next fiscal year that City Council and Mayor Cherelle Parker agreed to last week. That’s more than the program’s entire budget this fiscal year.

“They make homes more energy-efficient,” said at-large City Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke. “They reduce the emissions as well as housing costs — which is a win-win for me.”