Sixteen community groups have agreed to support a “community benefits commitment” with HRP Group, owner of the former oil refinery site along the Schuylkill River, the company said.

A new nonprofit created by the company will distribute at least $1 million over 10 years for community initiatives. The commitment also includes previously announced benefits, such as $3.5 million worth of internships and career activities for School District of Philadelphia students.

The company estimates its total commitment will exceed $10 million over the next decade. That’s much less than the $50 million promised in the community benefits agreement Mayor Cherelle Parker announced last month for the proposed Philadelphia 76ers arena in Center City.

“It’s a starting point, and so you have to start somewhere so that you can move forward,” said Albert Littlepage, president of the Point Breeze Community Development Coalition, a group that’s part of a larger coalition of organizations that decided to support the HRP Group commitment.

The amount the company contributes to the new nonprofit’s fund will depend on HRP’s success in leasing out new warehouses, offices, labs and other buildings it plans to construct on the sprawling, neighborhood-sized property, and some of the other benefits are tied to its participation in a state tax abatement program.

Last week, City Council endorsed HRP Group’s application to extend the property’s eligibility for the Keystone Opportunity Zone program an additional 10 years, to 2043. The company still needs approval from the Board of Education and the state for the extension, which will lengthen the amount of time tenant companies are exempt from paying most state and local taxes.

The community benefits commitment (CBC) is the result of more than a year’s worth of meetings between the company and representatives of some 20 community groups and organizations, most of which are on HRP Group’s community advisory panel.

“As you can imagine, working with so many organizations that are doing important work in addressing a diverse array of community needs has taken time and considerable efforts by all the parties, and the long-term commitment from HRP to the community is vital,” said Maitreyi Roy, executive director of Bartram’s Garden.

As part of a previously announced grant, Bartram’s Garden stands to receive $100,000 from HRP Group over two years to fund tree-planting and paid training for students in Southwest Philadelphia.

A coalition of groups called the United South/Southwest Coalition for Healthy Communities formed to push for a community benefits agreement in 2021. The group initially called for commitments around environmental health, employment and community assets — as well as provisions to fight the displacement of long-term residents.

The massive, 1,300-acre former refinery site stretches along the Schuylkill River in South and Southwest Philadelphia. It once housed the largest oil refinery on the East Coast, which closed after a fire and series of explosions in 2019.

Hilco Redevelopment Partners, now known as HRP Group, bought the property in 2020. Its plans for the site, branded The Bellwether District, include a complex of over a dozen warehouses near the Packer Park and Girard Estates neighborhoods and a life sciences campus near the Grays Ferry, Point Breeze and West Passyunk neighborhoods.

Activists and nearby residents with the environmental group Philly Thrive have expressed concerns that the project could accelerate gentrification nearby and that diesel trucks servicing the warehouses will cause unhealthy air pollution. They’ve also questioned whether working-class neighbors will benefit economically from jobs at the planned life sciences hub.