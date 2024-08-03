From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

North Philadelphia native Sharifa Brown once thought she would become a certified nursing assistant and work in hospice care.

But when the 40-year-old started doing construction repair jobs at home, she realized that learning a skilled trade could be valuable on its own.

“I like to do a lot of things around the house and I want to do them correctly,” Brown said.

And she stuck with it because she sees those skills as a way to give back.

“I can help my community rebuild some things that need to be done,” she said.

And that meant overcoming challenges with her math skills.

“I think you can accomplish anything you put your mind to, you’ve got to believe in yourself,” she said.

Now an apprentice, Brown joined the Women in Nontraditional Careers Project in partnership with the Finishing Trades Institute of the Mid-Atlantic Apprenticeship Program. She hasn’t yet decided whether to become a carpenter or electrician.

Brown had seen construction sites before, but had never met a woman-owned business that was working inside one before she met the managing partner of Girl Concrete inside The Bellwether District in late July.

“I’m loving it, there’s a lot of women that you don’t think are involved are in control of these projects,” she said.