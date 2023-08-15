As a steady pipeline of construction projects across Philadelphia move forward and federal infrastructure money is on the way, a local nonprofit seeks to improve equity for minority- and women-owned businesses interested in those deals.

Dozens of business executives gathered at the headquarters of FS Investments in the Navy Yard last week for the first PAGE Real Estate and Construction Summit by the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia.

The goal is to help more marginalized business owners get the scoop on deals before bids are released, especially for large institutions which may already have goals for minority- and women-owned business contracting, organizers said.

“I think one of the issues that we have is that institutions are major economic drivers everywhere that they exist. Whether it’s the government or its hospitals, colleges or big companies,” said Kenyatta James, director of PAGE at the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia. “But they don’t operate like economic drivers. They operate like, very shrewd accountants. And that creates this dynamic where they want the least amount of risk.”

But working with a new company is always a risk, which is mitigated by joint ventures with bigger businesses or certification programs.

Even when institutions do connect with minority-owned businesses, it’s not always the easiest conversation as some say they are undervalued — especially at first.