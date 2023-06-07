The Enterprise Center, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization that helps promote small business development, has a new $500,000 revolving loan pool for minority owned companies.

The goal is to increase building ownership along commercial corridors — which enables small businesses to build equity instead of renting, and helps stabilize neighborhoods.

“One of the biggest pain points is lack of capital,” said Della Clark, president and CEO of The Enterprise Center.

The short-term loans will cover up to 75% of business expenses related to due diligence. That includes things like attorney fees, closing costs, or even building appraisals.