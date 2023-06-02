The Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington metropolitan statistical area added nonfarm 81,900 jobs over the past 12 months through April, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released this week.

“It’s really remarkable how strong the Philadelphia area is going in terms of job growth,” said Michael Bognanno, a labor economist and professor at Temple University.

Of the jobs added over the past year, major drivers were in health care and hospitality: Health services and private education added 32,600 jobs, while leisure and hospitality added 20,500 jobs.

Government, which includes public education jobs, added 5,400 workers. Trade, transportation, and utilities added 4,000 jobs. The other services sector also added 4,000 jobs over the year. Manufacturing added 3,300 jobs, financial activities added 2,700 jobs, professional and business services added 2,000 jobs, information added 700 jobs, while mining, logging, and construction added 600 jobs.