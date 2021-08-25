Upwards of a third of Philadelphia’s first round of COVID-19 pandemic relief funds appears to have been spent on staffing costs for city police, prisons, and the fire department.

A little more than $276 million came to Philadelphia last year from the U.S. Department of Treasury as part of the federal CARES Act. How the city should allocate the “Coronavirus Relief Fund” money was far from clear, as the true costs of Philly’s COVID-19 efforts are still an open question — as is the full effect of the economic downturn on the city budget.

Last October, city officials reported plans to allocate around $105 million of the relief cash to cover staffing costs for “public health and public safety.” Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration later acknowledged the oblique phrase encompassed the Philly Police Department, Fire Department, Department of Prisons, and Department of Public Health.

City officials repeatedly declined to disclose to WHYY News exactly how they arrived at that $105 million figure, or explain exactly how it was divided among the four departments.

“We developed an internal estimate, based on the federal grant guidance,” said city spokesperson Kevin Lessard. “We are not prepared to share that just yet, as we’re still assessing where best to charge various types of public health and public safety costs, both of which are still occurring.”

Allocating CARES Act relief toward a combined group of personnel costs — including benefits, overtime, and pension — is allowed under guidelines put out by the U.S. Treasury, which must approve any spending plan, so long as they are “substantially dedicated to public health and public safety efforts for COVID-19 response.”

But the flexibility comes at the price of transparency. It conceals exactly how much relief the city plans to allocate to law enforcement, for example.

Philadelphia officials have insisted since last winter that they could not answer detailed questions about planned use of CARES Act dollars. In March, former Kenney spokesperson Mike Dunn said an analysis about allocating relief money would be done by April. Instead, nearly five months later, the city still has not released these figures.

The administration eventually acknowledged it was using a “proportional” allocation system to come up with the $105 million figure: identifying costs based on the relative size of each eligible department in the city budget.

And the police, fire, and prisons departments dwarf the city’s health department in that regard. Together, all four departments’ personnel costs amount to about $1.2 billion annually, with health accounting for less than 5% of the total.

Were CARES Act spending proportionally allocated, nearly $100 million of the $105 million would flow towards law enforcement and the fire department — more than a third of the initial federal grant.