Days after officers fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr. in front of his family, the Philadelphia Police Department is seeking $14 million in new funding to equip thousands of officers with Tasers. Meanwhile, spiraling overtime costs have consumed more and more of the department’s $750 million annual budget, ballooning more than 40% over the past four years.

Wallace’s family maintains that police could have used tools like stun guns to subdue their son, who was holding a knife when the two officers arrived at his West Philadelphia address.

Shaka Johnson, the Wallace family’s lawyer, said neither cop had been issued a Taser.

“Those particular officers were only given a tool to assassinate,” Johnson said, referring to a police sidearm. “No Taser. No less-than-lethal device.”

Philadelphia has been slow to roll out use of the electronic weapon. Police deployed the first Tasers in the field in 2008, and sought to equip all officers during Commissioner Charles Ramsey’s tenure in the 2010s.

That goal was never reached, although the department continues to spend about $900,000 annually to increase supply of the devices. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, in a Wednesday press conference, said that sum was insufficient to quickly arm thousands more patrol officers with the devices.

“The conversation today is to ensure that every officer who’s working in operations has a Taser,” Outlaw said. “That would require around 4,400 to 4,500 Tasers. Right now we’re at about 2,300. The amount, $900,000, really only gives us a couple hundred Tasers a year.”

In the wake of the George Floyd shooting by police, City Council walked back a proposed $19 million PPD funding increase. But this week, Council President Darrell Clarke said he supports a $14.5 million department plan to outfit police officers with more of the less-lethal weapons over the next five years.

“If the police say we need some additional money to accelerate the purchase of Tasers, that’s a simple ask,” said Clarke spokesperson Joe Grace.

The city currently has an ongoing multi-million dollar contract with device manufacturer Axon, the company formerly known as Taser International, although the majority of this funding has paid for the deployment of body-worn video cameras. According to a 2019 purchase order for 500 Tasers, the department paid $1,188 per stun gun, including accessories like holsters and battery cartridges.