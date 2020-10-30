Lawyer: Wallace bodycam footage reveals PPD officers intended to kill

On the same day Walter Wallace Jr.’s family made funeral arrangements for their son whom police fatally shot Monday afternoon, they received body camera footage of their loved one’s final moments.

The footage, according to family attorney Shaka Johnson, shows a man greeting officers in a “cloud.”

“You will see a person walking around not even speaking,” said Johnson, alluding to the mental state of the 27-year-old newlywed and father. He had been taking lithium, a mood stabilizer used to treat bipolar disorder, according to the attorney.

And officers quickly resorted to pulling their guns, per Johnson.

The Philadelphia Police Department has said the officers involved were not equipped with Tasers. Johnson did not refute that but said the video shows responding officers did not try any alternate means of diffusing the situation.

“What you will hear from one of the officers is ‘shoot him,'” said Johnson, who said the family did not want the officers to be charged with murder but could be expected to file a wrongful death suit.

From the start, officer response has come under fire because of the number of times officers shot Wallace – 14 times total. It’s unclear how many wounds Wallace suffered but Johnson said the number of bullets fired suggests a deadly intent.

“What other than death did you intend when you shoot a man, each officer, seven times a piece?” asked the attorney, speaking in front of City Hall Thursday.