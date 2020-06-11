Updated 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday she plans to cut overtime to help offset Mayor Jim Kenney’s abrupt decision to drop his proposal to add $19 million to the force’s budget.

During a three-hour budget hearing before City Council, Outlaw said the savings would be used to outfit more officers with body-worn cameras, hire more criminal intelligence analysts, and conduct implicit-bias training, among other initiatives.

The total cost to maintain those budget items is roughly $5.6 million, said Outlaw.

“We expect to pay for these programs by decreasing our police overtime by comparable amounts,” said Outlaw, who became the city’s top cop in February.

Philadelphia spent $61.6 million on police overtime in fiscal year 2019.

A spokesman for the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, the union that represents the city’s 6,500-member force, declined to comment. The decision is not likely to be popular among rank and file officers.

Wednesday’s hearing came after a veto-proof majority of City Council sent Kenney a letter Monday. In it, 14 of 17 councilmembers said they could not accept spending more money on police, while other departments and services would see cuts and the department faces increased scrutiny over its handling of recent protests and its relationship with communities of color.

The following day, Kenney agreed to drop the funding increase, and proposed a slate of other changes to the department.