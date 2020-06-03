A day after Philadelphia police came under fire for the handling of a demonstration on I-676, PPD Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is ordering the department to revise its use of force guidelines.

A memo obtained by Billy Penn and WHYY shows officers will be required to report all use of force live on their radios, rather than as procedural paperwork after the fact.

“Effective immediately, and until notified otherwise, all uses of force must be reported via Police Radio, to ensure we can properly defend our actions when we are ultimately challenged,” Outlaw wrote in the department-wide memorandum.

On Monday, officers tear-gassed an otherwise peaceful crowd that had descended into the I-676 interstate during one of the many protests of police violence and racism that have swept the city and nation. Officers discharged canisters at a mass of protesters who were trapped on the highway trench with nowhere to run. In one widely circulated video, an officer can be seen ripping off protesters’ facemasks in order to pepper-spray them at close range.

In the memo, Outlaw noted the department hasn’t used “less-than-lethal munitions” in recent history.

She also hinted at the recent arrests of several local journalists, instructing rank-and-file police to allow reporters to do their jobs “unless extenuating circumstances exist.”

In two separate incidents since Sunday, officers detained WHYY education reporter Avi Wolfman-Arent and Inquirer education reporter Kristen Graham. Both identified themselves as press who were on assignment covering protests.

Despite these two reporters’ association with recognizable news outlets, Outlaw noted that in general officers might find it “hard to define the ‘press,’” but instructed police to be “as accommodating as possible…even when we have a curfew.”

“If you are uncertain about who is considered to be a member of the press, contact a supervisor for directions,” the top cop wrote. “Please remember, the press are not only entitled to access, they have a right to it.”