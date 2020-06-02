Police confirm man died in attempt to blow up ATM in Fishtown
Man dies while blowing up ATM machine
Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police confirmed a man died while attempting to rob an ATM machine by blowing it up. Live explosives were found at the scene in Fishtown.
The unnamed man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m.
Overnight, many Philadelphians were kept awake by explosions in their neighborhoods — particularly in West Philadelphia. Evidently many of those explosions were ATM machines.
Death and mayhem overnight
A Philadelphia gun shop owner shot and killed a man who the owner said was among a group that had broken into the store.
Authorities say the shooting at the Firing Line Gun Range and Gun Store occurred around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The shop owner told police he was staking out his store following an earlier burglary attempt and was monitoring a store security screen when he saw three or four men using wire cutters to break through the gate. The owner said he shot one of the men in the head while the man was inside the store, and the others then ran from the scene.
Police also say thieves are blowing up and stealing ATMs across Philadelphia.
Explosions were heard throughout the city overnight as at least ten machines were vandalized, mainly at neighborhood convenience stores and gas stations.
Police say the thieves usually set off explosive devices and made off with the cash. In other cases, they would steal just the machines.
Kenney, Outlaw defend tear-gassing of protestors
Top Philadelphia officials are defending the police department’s decision to use tear gas and rubber bullets against a large group of protestors who blocked traffic on I-676 Monday afternoon.
Protestors and reporters on the scene largely described the gathering as peaceful, including WHYY’s Miles Bryan.
Just wanna emphasize here that protests I see are being totally peaceful.
— Miles Bryan (@miles__bryan) June 1, 2020
I was there. I thought cars were maybe coming. It was terrifying https://t.co/Swbqu1zwlY
— Miles Bryan (@miles__bryan) June 1, 2020
In a statement to press late Monday night, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw painted a different picture.
Outlaw said the crowd surrounded a state police trooper in his car and began rocking the vehicle back and forth. She also claimed that protestors hurled rocks at SWAT officers from nearby overpasses and that the crowd, at some point, “began rushing toward the officers.”
“We have repeatedly assured our great communities that we will protect, preserve, and uphold every person’s constitutional right to protest. However, we can not tolerate acts of violence and other criminal activity,” Outlaw said in her statement. “Today’s deployment of tear gas was a means to safely diffuse a volatile and dangerous situation, and restore order, when it became increasingly clear that other measures were ineffective in accomplishing that necessary objective.”
Protesters told reporters that the police initiated the conflict, which started after peaceful protestors spilled onto the Vine Street Expressway.
Kenney, also in a statement, said that the presence of protesters on the highway was a danger to public safety.
“The use of tear gas during a demonstration is something that I never wanted to witness during my time as mayor,” he said. “I’m deeply saddened that peaceful protests for such an important cause are being diminished by actions that threaten public safety.”
“I want to assure the public that this was not a decision that anyone took lightly. It was made because we simply cannot condone behaviors that endanger the lives of others, like traversing an open highway,” he added. “The officers on site were concerned about the safety of protestors as well as those who may be driving on the highway.”
