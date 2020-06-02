Police confirm man died in attempt to blow up ATM in Fishtown

Man dies while blowing up ATM machine

Tuesday morning, Philadelphia police confirmed a man died while attempting to rob an ATM machine by blowing it up. Live explosives were found at the scene in Fishtown.

The unnamed man was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:50 a.m.

Overnight, many Philadelphians were kept awake by explosions in their neighborhoods — particularly in West Philadelphia. Evidently many of those explosions were ATM machines.

Death and mayhem overnight

A Philadelphia gun shop owner shot and killed a man who the owner said was among a group that had broken into the store.

Authorities say the shooting at the Firing Line Gun Range and Gun Store occurred around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The shop owner told police he was staking out his store following an earlier burglary attempt and was monitoring a store security screen when he saw three or four men using wire cutters to break through the gate. The owner said he shot one of the men in the head while the man was inside the store, and the others then ran from the scene.

Police also say thieves are blowing up and stealing ATMs across Philadelphia.

Explosions were heard throughout the city overnight as at least ten machines were vandalized, mainly at neighborhood convenience stores and gas stations.

Police say the thieves usually set off explosive devices and made off with the cash. In other cases, they would steal just the machines.