Polls open in Pa. amid historic mix of civil unrest, economic strife and COVID-19
It is an election day in Philadelphia unlike any in recent memory.
One day after Philadelphia police tear-gassed protestors on a major city highway — and in the middle of a global pandemic that has triggered an economic shockwave — voters will cast ballots in the Pennsylvania primary.
As polls opened at 7 a.m., socially-distant lines formed at a consolidated number of polling places.
There is a long, socially-distanced line to vote outside the DiSilvestro Recreation Center. pic.twitter.com/xuecOFO4F6
— Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) June 2, 2020
Meg Kane has been waiting about 30 min to vote at this point. She came 8 blocks to this consolidated polling place where the line of ~50 is moving pretty slowly pic.twitter.com/zB2brD1HGz
— Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) June 2, 2020
John Shuman, of Point Breeze, says he’s concerned about social distancing at his polling place. It’s a very small room and many people are impatiently crowding outside. “Almost seems like they did this on purpose.” pic.twitter.com/hGvCcARURk
— Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) June 2, 2020
Even before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota and the civil unrest that followed, this would have been an unusual election.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak — which continues to sicken hundreds of Pennsylvanians each day — officials postponed the primary from April 28 and encouraged mail-in voting. More than 1.8 million voters across the state have requested mail-in ballots.
Meanwhile, several counties — including Philadelphia, Delaware and Montgomery — slashed the number of in-person polling places by more than half.
And there was one more adjustment made Monday, as Gov. Tom Wolf declared that officials in six counties — Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Erie, Allegheny and Dauphin — now have an extra week to count ballots mailed by Tuesday.
Given the circumstances, Philadelphia officials expect a much smaller in-person turnout than usual — considering also the nominations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden in this year’s presidential contest have become foregone conclusions.
Biden plans to hold an event in Philadelphia Monday, where he is expected to address George Floyd’s killing and the larger civil unrest that’s followed.
Polls close at 8 p.m. A citywide curfew, imposed by Mayor Jim Kenney, will take effect at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to accommodate voting.
Kenney, Outlaw defend tear-gassing of protestors
Top Philadelphia officials are defending the police department’s decision to use tear gas and rubber bullets against a large group of protestors who blocked traffic on I-676 Monday afternoon.
Protestors and reporters on the scene largely described the gathering as peaceful, including WHYY’s Miles Bryan.
Just wanna emphasize here that protests I see are being totally peaceful.
— Miles Bryan (@miles__bryan) June 1, 2020
I was there. I thought cars were maybe coming. It was terrifying https://t.co/Swbqu1zwlY
— Miles Bryan (@miles__bryan) June 1, 2020
In a statement to press late Monday night, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw painted a different picture.
Outlaw said the crowd surrounded a state police trooper in his car and began rocking the vehicle back and forth. She also claimed that protestors hurled rocks at SWAT officers from nearby overpasses and that the crowd, at some point, “began rushing toward the officers.”
“We have repeatedly assured our great communities that we will protect, preserve, and uphold every person’s constitutional right to protest. However, we can not tolerate acts of violence and other criminal activity,” Outlaw said in her statement. “Today’s deployment of tear gas was a means to safely diffuse a volatile and dangerous situation, and restore order, when it became increasingly clear that other measures were ineffective in accomplishing that necessary objective.”
Protesters told reporters that the police initiated the conflict, which started after peaceful protestors spilled onto the Vine Street Expressway.
Kenney, also in a statement, said that the presence of protesters on the highway was a danger to public safety.
“The use of tear gas during a demonstration is something that I never wanted to witness during my time as mayor,” he said. “I’m deeply saddened that peaceful protests for such an important cause are being diminished by actions that threaten public safety.”
“I want to assure the public that this was not a decision that anyone took lightly. It was made because we simply cannot condone behaviors that endanger the lives of others, like traversing an open highway,” he added. “The officers on site were concerned about the safety of protestors as well as those who may be driving on the highway.”
Death and mayhem overnight
A Philadelphia gun shop owner shot and killed a man who the owner said was among a group that had broken into the store.
Authorities say the shooting at the Firing Line Gun Range and Gun Store occurred around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.
The shop owner told police he was staking out his store following an earlier burglary attempt and was monitoring a store security screen when he saw three or four men using wire cutters to break through the gate. The owner said he shot one of the men in the head while the man was inside the store, and the others then ran from the scene.
Police also say thieves are blowing up and stealing ATMs across Philadelphia.
Explosions were heard throughout the city overnight as at least ten machines were vandalized, mainly at neighborhood convenience stores and gas stations.
Police say the thieves usually set off explosive devices and made off with the cash. In other cases, they would steal just the machines.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!