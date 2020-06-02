Polls open in Pa. amid historic mix of civil unrest, economic strife and COVID-19

It is an election day in Philadelphia unlike any in recent memory.

One day after Philadelphia police tear-gassed protestors on a major city highway — and in the middle of a global pandemic that has triggered an economic shockwave — voters will cast ballots in the Pennsylvania primary.

As polls opened at 7 a.m., socially-distant lines formed at a consolidated number of polling places.

There is a long, socially-distanced line to vote outside the DiSilvestro Recreation Center. pic.twitter.com/xuecOFO4F6 — Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) June 2, 2020

Meg Kane has been waiting about 30 min to vote at this point. She came 8 blocks to this consolidated polling place where the line of ~50 is moving pretty slowly pic.twitter.com/zB2brD1HGz — Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) June 2, 2020

John Shuman, of Point Breeze, says he’s concerned about social distancing at his polling place. It’s a very small room and many people are impatiently crowding outside. “Almost seems like they did this on purpose.” pic.twitter.com/hGvCcARURk — Laura Benshoff (@LEBenshoff) June 2, 2020

Even before the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota and the civil unrest that followed, this would have been an unusual election.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak — which continues to sicken hundreds of Pennsylvanians each day — officials postponed the primary from April 28 and encouraged mail-in voting. More than 1.8 million voters across the state have requested mail-in ballots.

Meanwhile, several counties — including Philadelphia, Delaware and Montgomery — slashed the number of in-person polling places by more than half.

And there was one more adjustment made Monday, as Gov. Tom Wolf declared that officials in six counties — Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Erie, Allegheny and Dauphin — now have an extra week to count ballots mailed by Tuesday.

Given the circumstances, Philadelphia officials expect a much smaller in-person turnout than usual — considering also the nominations of Donald Trump and Joe Biden in this year’s presidential contest have become foregone conclusions.

Biden plans to hold an event in Philadelphia Monday, where he is expected to address George Floyd’s killing and the larger civil unrest that’s followed.

Polls close at 8 p.m. A citywide curfew, imposed by Mayor Jim Kenney, will take effect at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to accommodate voting.