New round of protests have begun in Philly

Third night of citywide curfew begins

As of 6 p.m., Philadelphia is under a mandatory citywide curfew. It will not lift until 6 a.m. Tuesday. During those hours, people can only leave their homes to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance.

Since Saturday, the first day the city implemented the mandatory curfew, officers have arrested 161 people for being on the street past 6 p.m, according to police. The vast majority were city residents.

Police arrested another 257 people for failure to disperse. The majority of those people were also city residents.

Saturday and Sunday both featured large, mostly peaceful protests during the day, followed by vandalism, property damage and looting in the afternoon and evening.

‘I don’t want to see you at brunch’

By 3 p.m., hundreds of protesters had gathered near the intersection of 8th and Cherry Streets, steps from Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters, to denounce the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota and demand justice more broadly.

With helicopters whirring above, people held signs with messages such as “black lives matter” and “defund the police.”

“Our country is at war. I don’t want to see selfies. I don’t want to see you at brunch. I don’t want to see a repost. I need you to actually use your voice,” said a female speaker, who did not identify herself, to the mostly white crowd.

“I’m gonna need each of you to go home today and think about the energy and time you can put into this revolution,” added another speaker.

The “Justice for George Floyd! Physically Distanced Speakout” was organized by Philly Socialists, Refuse Facism, Tikkun Olam Chavurah, and others.

As the group started moving towards Center City, Philadelphia police detained a protester, sparking a tense standoff as organizers attempted to talk participants into continuing with the March.

The group later blocked traffic heading in both directions of I-676 around 22nd Street. State Troopers intervened, releasing multiple tear gas canisters into the large crowd as part of its effort to clear people off the expressway.

Protesters rapidly disbursed, heading off the highway back towards 22nd Street and scattering in multiple directions.

Dozens of protesters, some lined up against a median on the highway, were detained by police.

The tense situation has shut down the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in both directions.

Less than a mile away, a second group of protesters gathered outside City Hall, with many calling for the removal of the Frank Rizzo statue bolted to the steps of the nearby Municipal Services Building. Barricades now cross JFK Boulevard in between MSB and City Hall, blocking access to the statue. Members of Philadelphia police department, as well as the National Guard, who were brought in to assist local police as civil unrest continued for a third day in a row, stood behind the barricade. On the outside, protesters chanted slogans and burned sage.

Mayor Jim Kenney said over the weekend that the Rizzo statue will be removed more quickly than planned, likely within a month.