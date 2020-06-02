New round of protests have begun in Philly
Third night of citywide curfew begins
As of 6 p.m., Philadelphia is under a mandatory citywide curfew. It will not lift until 6 a.m. Tuesday. During those hours, people can only leave their homes to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance.
Since Saturday, the first day the city implemented the mandatory curfew, officers have arrested 161 people for being on the street past 6 p.m, according to police. The vast majority were city residents.
Police arrested another 257 people for failure to disperse. The majority of those people were also city residents.
Saturday and Sunday both featured large, mostly peaceful protests during the day, followed by vandalism, property damage and looting in the afternoon and evening.
‘I don’t want to see you at brunch’
By 3 p.m., hundreds of protesters had gathered near the intersection of 8th and Cherry Streets, steps from Philadelphia Police Department Headquarters, to denounce the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota and demand justice more broadly.
With helicopters whirring above, people held signs with messages such as “black lives matter” and “defund the police.”
“Our country is at war. I don’t want to see selfies. I don’t want to see you at brunch. I don’t want to see a repost. I need you to actually use your voice,” said a female speaker, who did not identify herself, to the mostly white crowd.
“I’m gonna need each of you to go home today and think about the energy and time you can put into this revolution,” added another speaker.
The “Justice for George Floyd! Physically Distanced Speakout” was organized by Philly Socialists, Refuse Facism, Tikkun Olam Chavurah, and others.
As the group started moving towards Center City, Philadelphia police detained a protester, sparking a tense standoff as organizers attempted to talk participants into continuing with the March.
The group later blocked traffic heading in both directions of I-676 around 22nd Street. State Troopers intervened, releasing multiple tear gas canisters into the large crowd as part of its effort to clear people off the expressway.
Protesters rapidly disbursed, heading off the highway back towards 22nd Street and scattering in multiple directions.
Dozens of protesters, some lined up against a median on the highway, were detained by police.
The tense situation has shut down the Benjamin Franklin Bridge in both directions.
Less than a mile away, a second group of protesters gathered outside City Hall, with many calling for the removal of the Frank Rizzo statue bolted to the steps of the nearby Municipal Services Building. Barricades now cross JFK Boulevard in between MSB and City Hall, blocking access to the statue. Members of Philadelphia police department, as well as the National Guard, who were brought in to assist local police as civil unrest continued for a third day in a row, stood behind the barricade. On the outside, protesters chanted slogans and burned sage.
Mayor Jim Kenney said over the weekend that the Rizzo statue will be removed more quickly than planned, likely within a month.
On the opposite side of City Hall, the group Human Rights Coalition 215 held its own protest by the statue of black intellectual and activist Octavius Catto, calling for a variety of national and local reforms.
“Philadelphia, since I’ve been born, has been the poorest big city in the country,” Dr. Keith Leaphart. “We’ve seen great improvement in our downtown, but uptown remains the same.”
Speakers called for all of the Minneapolis officers present for the death of George Floyd to be criminally charged, not just the police officer who pinned down his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd struggled to breathe.
While the looting and property destruction of the last few nights is not the aim, “We’ve tried to kneel peacefully, we’ve tried to protest and just do marches, but no one has listened for years,” said Leaphart.
On the local level, they pointed to the city’s contract with the police union as an opportunity to introduce more accountability for officers who use force unjustly, and called for an end to segregation in the local building trade unions.
“It is imperative that we have real reforms within our local police department,” said Latifa K. Fields with the National coalition of 100 Black Women. “Just having a commissioner that looks like me is not enough,” she said, referring to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, who started as the City’s top cop in February and is the first Black woman to run the department.
As more people joined from the protest outside MSB, the topic once again turned to the Rizzo statue.
“The mayor said that he wanted to move the statue. We got a question for him. What city, what neighborhood, has enough space for racism?,” said Dawud Bey of the Reform Alliance.
Deadline for mail-in ballots extended amid mass protests, coronavirus pandemic
Under a disaster emergency declaration signed over the weekend, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is giving election officials in six counties an extra week to count absentee and mail-in ballots sent in for the primary on Tuesday.
They are: Philadelphia, Delaware, Montgomery, Allegheny, Dauphin and Erie and counties.
Ballots must be postmarked no later than June 2, the day of the election.
“So if you vote and the vote gets in by Tuesday the 9th of June by 8 o’clock, it’ll count,” said Wolf during a news conference in northwest Philadelphia.
The deadline to hand deliver absentee and mail-in ballots remains 8 p.m. on June 2.
Nearly 1.8 million Pennsylvanians have applied for a mail-in ballot since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Wolf’s executive order was announced after he spent the day touring through the city to take in the vandalism and property destruction that took place over the weekend following hours of peaceful protests of the killing of George Floyd, mostly in and around Center City.
“It was sad,” said Wolf, who traveled to West Philadelphia, Upper Darby, Germantown, and West Oak Lane.
Standing along Ogontz Ave., the neighborhood’s main commercial corridor, Wolf said the state needs to “contribute and invest” in the rebuilding of the city.
“When that starts and how we do that remains to be seen,” said Wolf.
Speaking more broadly about the demonstrations in the aftermath of the killing of Floyd, Wolf said the country “needs to recognize that we have a lot of work to do to address the ills that the protest is about. Racism is wrong.”
“This is the central issue of American history and we need to address it,” he added.