Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration can’t say exactly how much taxpayer money has been spent to clean and guard a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo after it became a focal point during protests of police brutality and the asphyxiation death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement. But an accounting of past costs related to protecting the monument shows that the expenses add up and could be significant at a time when the city is facing an unprecedented budget crisis.

In 2017, the overtime costs to put 10 officers on the statue for a single day amounted to $3,851. Philadelphia Police Department sources have estimated the average overtime rate for a patrolman was about $50 an hour.

Now joined by National Guardsmen, a phalanx of police officers have stood watch over the statue of the avowed opponent of desegregation since Saturday afternoon. Early Sunday, as Center City merchants and volunteers took brooms to battered public streets, a city cleaning crew power-washed the Rizzo likeness.

The full police overtime costs related to protecting and cleaning the 10-foot-tall bronze icon won’t be known for another few weeks, according to Mike Dunn, a spokesman for the mayor. Nor would the costs of an initiative called the Community Life Improvement Project, which washed the statue after Managing Director Brian Abernathy’s office ordered the removal of “graffiti from all public and private locations in Center City,” Dunn said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw countered that the large number of armed officers around the monument were not there to specifically guard the statue of a man that many associate with police brutality. The cast figure of Rizzo stands immediately in front of the city’s Municipal Services Building and across from City Hall.

“We’re not protecting a statue, we’re protecting the core of the city,” Outlaw said at a Monday press briefing. “Optically it looks like we’re protecting a statue, but we’re protecting the facility.”

But the city’s actions shocked some councilmembers who have spent the last few weeks deep in debate over how best to spend limited public dollars in the midst of a pandemic and economic crisis.

“The Rizzo statue is a symbol of police brutality and systemic racism in Philadelphia. We should stop cleaning it, stop guarding it, stop planning to relocate it, and remove it from public view,” City Councilmember Kendra Brooks said. “Those resources could be better spent rebuilding the damage that was done over the past few days.”