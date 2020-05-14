Why does the state want you to vote by mail?

When lawmakers began assembling a legislative response to the coronavirus this spring, one of their first orders of business was to move the primary from April 28 to June 2. The idea was that COVID-19 infection rates would probably be lower in June, which would make in-person voting a less risky proposition. Plus, a delay would give county election offices — which are responsible for on-the-ground voting operations — more time to adjust.

Voters who applied for mailed ballots before the primary date shifted won’t be affected by the change or have to reapply. They’ll receive ballots along with everyone else, and will be able to submit them for the new election date as they normally would.

Public officials in Pennsylvania and other states are now espousing a similar rationale in pushing for vote-by-mail: that it’s safer from a public health perspective, for both voters and poll workers.

Before the pandemic, mailed ballot use was expected to increase between 15 and 20% over the last presidential election, merely because voters — no longer needing a medical, work-related or similar reason for not going to the polls — might find it more convenient.

Now the number has skyrocketed.

At last check, more than a million Pennsylvanians had applied to vote by mail — a six-fold increase.

How and where to vote in person

A handful of counties will cut in-person voting locations by more than half for the June 2 primary: Allegheny, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Luzerne.

At least a dozen others are planning reductions that, while minimal, mean voters still need to double-check their polling place.

Public schools dominate the new, pared-down lists because state law requires them to host voting if asked. They’re also closed and will be for at least for the rest of the academic year, eliminating risks that would be presented by facilities still in use, even if in a limited capacity.

Click on the image below to see a full-size version of the map

Normally, the law requires counties to directly notify voters of polling place changes, post the new address at the old spot and adhere to a public process that includes court oversight. None of that is required under rules meant to apply only to the 2020 primary, though counties must post the updated polling place plan on their websites and at their main election offices.

The temporary rules also let counties cut the number of voting locations by as much as 60%. More drastic reductions require a waiver from the Department of State.

Asked why the state isn’t permitting counties to switch to fully vote-by-mail elections, Department of State Secretary Kathy Boockvar said they would almost certainly run into legal issues.

Federal law, she said, requires states that conduct mail-only elections to have voting options that are friendly to certain people with disabilities, such as the blind, who might struggle to fill out a paper ballot without help.

She noted that Pennsylvania got a federal grant to implement some of those disability-friendly mail options for November’s general election, but the capability won’t be there for the primary.

Boockvar also thinks an all-mail primary might end up confusing — and thereby disenfranchising — some voters.

“There’s not enough time to really ensure adequate participation in our democracy by vote-by-mail alone,” she said. “That’s why we’re really looking at this as a multi-front approach.”

Those are some of the same reasons that even vote-by-mail states (Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Utah) run centers for early in-person voting and/or ballot dropoff. However, those states automatically send ballots to all registered voters. Some others — including Ohio, Connecticut and Rhode Island — turned to a “limited mail” set up in response to the public health crisis that entails automatically mailing ballots to registered voters and opening relatively few polling places. New York is sending vote-by-mail applications while largely maintaining in-person voting.

Pennsylvania didn’t take it that far, despite demands from a substantial number of county election directors.

Along with Boockvar’s concerns about legality and a tight timeline, state officials and lawmakers worry that voters might be confused about how to account for mailed ballot applications already in process. Others fear outdated registrations could lead to ballots being cast by someone other than the intended recipient.