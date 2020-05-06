This week, after much deliberation, Nancy Nylund decided that she’s staying home this primary.

“It was actually quite agonizing because I love working at the polls,” she said.

Nylund, 68, has served as an inspector of elections in her Plymouth Meeting precinct for several years. But she is also on immunosuppressant medication for her rheumatoid arthritis, and so she decided she didn’t want to risk coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19.

As a retired nurse, she knows what would be at stake.

“Of course it makes it more risky, since I’m considered immunosuppressed, to be sitting three feet from people checking the books,” she said.

Across Pennsylvania, other poll workers are facing the same dilemma as the primary election approaches.

Poll workers have to decide whether to disregard pandemic best practices and commit to sitting in a polling place for an entire day, and county and state officials have to figure out ways to keep those workers and voters safe while not infringing on anyone’s rights.

But while officials from more than a dozen of the state’s largest counties have pushed for broad policy changes, like pivoting to a mail-only election, state officials are taking what they call a “hybrid” path that skews closer to normal election procedures.